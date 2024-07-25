Adopt a Pet at the Broward County Animal Care Summer Bash

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Broward County Animal Care. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Doug Brightwell, the Director of Broward County Animal Care, joined Inside South Florida to discuss an exciting event happening this weekend for a great cause—pet adoptions and more.

Adopting a pet is a significant decision that involves adding a new member to your family. Doug emphasized the importance of choosing a pet that matches your lifestyle. "If you're a very active person, a very active pet is a good match. If you're more low-key or work from home, a low-energy pet might be better for you," he said. Both dogs and cats are available for adoption, so there's a perfect pet for everyone.

This weekend, Broward County Animal Care is hosting the Summer Bash, a fun-filled event featuring pet adoptions, food trucks, family activities, and a special guest—Dr. Susan Kelleher, known as Dr. K from the reality show "Dr. K's Exotic Animal ER." Doug explained that Dr. K is joining the event to help bring attention to the fantastic work being done at Broward County Animal Care.

The organization runs a shelter dedicated to the adoption, rescue, and foster care of pets. They also have an enforcement division that ensures compliance with county ordinances and pet licensing. Doug highlighted the importance of pet licensing, which requires both dogs and cats to have a current rabies vaccination and a county pet registration license. "Pet licensing increases the likelihood of getting your pet returned to you quickly if they come into us as a stray," Doug said.

The Summer Bash will take place from 11 AM to 6 PM on Saturday. It will feature food trucks, family activities, and a variety of dogs and cats available for free adoption. Doug assured that staff and volunteers will be on-site to help attendees find their perfect new pet.

If you can't attend the event, there are other ways to support Broward County Animal Care. The shelter is open seven days a week for adoptions, and you can also donate, volunteer, or adopt at any time. For more information, visit broward.org/animal.