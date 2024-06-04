Adorable Kitten "Randy" Looking for a Forever Home at the Humane Society of Broward County

Our friends from the Humane Society of Broward County joined Inside South Florida along with a special furry guest. Cherie Wachter, Vice President of Marketing, introduced us to Randy, an adorable and affectionate nine-week-old tiger kitten who is currently up for adoption.

"I think Randy is probably the most affectionate and outgoing kitten that we have," Cherie shared. Randy, with his adorable tiger markings, is a bundle of energy and affection. "Sometimes he even sits on your shoulder like a bird!"

Cherie highlighted the benefits of owning a cat. "When you have a kitty cat it's not like you have to run home after work and take them for a walk. Cats are a little bit self-sufficient in that matter, because they can use their litter box," she explained. Adopting a pair of kittens can be especially beneficial. They can entertain each other, reducing the likelihood of them getting into mischief or waking you up at night.

For those considering adopting a kitten, understanding their diet is crucial. "At the Humane Society of Broward County, we feed all our cats Purina One pet food and provide wet food a couple of times throughout the day because that has moisture in it and it's got a lot of water content which is good for their digestion," Cherie noted.

For individuals with allergies, Cherie offered some practical advice. "If you are allergic, you can use a damp warm washcloth to wipe down the kitten in the morning and at night,” she said. This helps reduce dander and can alleviate some allergy symptoms.

If you are interested in adopting Randy or any of the other pets at the Humane Society of Broward County, visit their website at humanebroward.com. Randy is a sweet, affectionate kitten looking for a loving home. Could it be yours?