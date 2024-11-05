Watch Now
Adrienne Arsht Center Brings Dark Humor and Thrills to the Stage with "The Pillowman"

This season, Zoetic Stage, a Miami-based theater company, delves into the chilling world of Martin McDonagh's The Pillowman, delivering a unique blend of horror, dark humor, and psychological intrigue that’s sure to captivate audiences. Known for exploring extreme and absurd themes, this production offers Miami theatergoers a night filled with suspense, wit, and the unsettling power of storytelling.

The play’s ensemble, composed of award-winning local actors, showcases Miami’s diverse talent, with each performer deeply immersing themselves in complex, layered roles. One standout is Katurian, played by Ryan Didato, a haunted figure with a violent past. His portrayer, a new father, shared how the story's themes affected him in unexpected ways: “Reading this play, there's a lot to do with children, and it hit me in a way that I wasn't expecting.”

Billed as "Quentin Tarantino meets Grimms’ fairy tales," The Pillowman promises a thrilling yet thought-provoking experience. The production is part of the Adrienne Arsht Center’s new season, and with its dark twists and edgy humor, it’s bound to leave an impression.

Rated R for mature content, The Pillowman is not for the faint of heart. Tickets are available till November 10 atarshtcenter.org — a must for those seeking a night of compelling theater that dares to confront the shadows.

