Adrienne Smith: Championing Women’s Football and Inspiring the Next Generation

Adrienne Smith is a five-time member of the U.S. women’s national flag football team, a two-time gold medalist in tackle football, a six-time national champion with the Boston Renegades, and a TEDx speaker and entrepreneur—and that’s just the beginning. She joined Inside South Florida to share her incredible journey, her passion for football, and her mission to empower women and girls in sports.

Smith’s love for football started at the age of three, watching the NFL with her teddy bear, Ginger. By age seven, her father gifted her a football and taught her to throw a perfect spiral—sparking a lifelong passion that led her to break barriers in a traditionally male-dominated sport.

As a fierce advocate for women’s sports and inclusivity, Smith emphasized the unique benefits of football for female athletes. “Football is perfect because it demands body inclusivity,” she explained. “If there is a team of 11 women who look like me, we're not winning championships because who's going to be blocking, who's going to be taking those hits, who's going to be tackling? That's why I love football, because it's good for girls and women on the field.”

Smith is dedicated to paving the way for the next generation of female athletes. Through initiatives like the Native Youth Foundation’s Girls Flag Football Camp and the NFL Houston Texans Girls Flag Football Program, she is ensuring that young girls have the resources, training, and encouragement to excel in football.

She also founded Gridiron Queendom, a company devoted to supporting women and girls in both tackle and flag football worldwide. “I wanted to create a safe space where girls and women could learn the game and know that they have a place in the sport,” she said.

In addition to her contributions to sports, Smith’s entrepreneurial spirit led her to create Blitz Champs, an educational football-themed card game that reinforces math skills while teaching football concepts. “It's for ages seven and up and two to six players can play at a time. It's just a lot of fun. If you're a football fan, you're going to love it because it mimics the actual sport. But if you don't know much about American football, play Blitz Champs, because it starts teaching you the concepts, like passing touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, tackles, etc.” she explained.

With flag football making its Olympic debut in LA 2028, fans are wondering if Smith will take the field once again. While she hasn’t confirmed whether she’ll compete, one thing is certain: “I’m definitely going to be in LA for the 2028 Olympics. There is no way I’m missing it,” she promised.

With her legacy as a champion athlete, mentor, and entrepreneur, Adrienne Smith continues to break barriers and inspire a new generation of female athletes—on and off the field.

For more information on her company, visit GridironQueendom.com. And to keep up with Adrienne, visit AdrienneThe10.com or follow her on Instagram, @AdrienneThe10.