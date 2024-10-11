Watch Now
Advocating for Accessible Health Care: PVA's New Campaign Highlights Barriers Faced by Women with Disabilities

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Paralyzed Veterans of America. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In a recent interview on Inside South Florida, Tammy Jones discussed the ongoing challenges women with disabilities face in accessing quality health care and introduced the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) campaign, which aims to address these issues. She highlighted the frequent lack of accessibility in medical facilities, such as the absence of ramps, undersized exam rooms, and inadequate equipment for safe transfers to exam tables. Additionally, Tammy noted that many medical professionals often focus on the disability rather than the individual’s overall health needs.

Tammy emphasized the unequal access to health care that women with disabilities experience compared to their non-disabled counterparts. She expressed the urgent need for the medical community to view women with disabilities as whole individuals with diverse health needs, beyond their disabilities.

PVA’s campaign, which Tammy supports, seeks to create lasting change by advocating for accessible medical facilities and equipment. Through this effort, Tammy hopes to empower women with disabilities to demand equal health care and ensure that their voices are heard. As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Tammy encouraged viewers to visit pva.org and sign a petition calling for increased accessibility and awareness in the health care industry.

The campaign serves as a call to action for equal health care access, as women with disabilities continue to advocate for a system that meets their needs and respects their rights.

