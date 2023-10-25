Aetna Medicare President Shares Tips for Choosing the Right Medicare Plan During Open Enrollment

President of Aetna Medicare, a CVS Health Company, Terri Swanson, joined Inside South Florida to discuss what questions patients should consider when enrolling in a Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plan. Open enrollment is currently underway and will continue until December 7.

Think about what fits into your budget,” says Swanson. “What’s going to be affordable for you? What is the premium for that plan? that's how much you pay each month for it. What are the costs of things that you utilize regularly, like doctor visits or possibly a hospital stay.”

Swanson continues with additional questions that Medicare beneficiaries should consider when searching for a health plan that aligns with their needs.

“Second, make sure that your doctors, your hospital, and your favorite pharmacy, are in the network and covered by that plan,” says Swanson. “And then third, don't forget about your prescription drugs. You know, they're so important to maintaining your health and wellness, that you really want to look at what your prescriptions cost on each of those plans. So, you can be sure again, that the whole picture is something that's affordable.”

