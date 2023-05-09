Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Affordable and thoughtful Mothers’ Day gift ideas

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 18:30:00-04

Lifestyle Expert, Yesi De Avila, joined Inside South Florida to share affordable Mother’s Day gift ideas that are sure to leave a lasting impression.

Get glowing skin with Olay's Cleansing and Nourishing Body Wash and Nourishing and Hydrating Body Lotion with Hyaluronic Acid.

“Both of the products in the promotion are made with the prestige skincare ingredient hyaluronic acid known to attract and retain moisture like a magnet,” says De Avila. Find these products at Walmart.com

Find that perfect Mothers’ Day gift without breaking the bank at Burlington, your one-stop shop for amazing deals.

“From the dazzled jewelry box with an M, the mug and necklace set for mom and abuela, and the home planters, all for under $15,” says De Avila. Find these items at a Burlington store or Burlington.com

For more information, visit Yesi.Style

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Yesi Style.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com