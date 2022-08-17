Watch Now
Affordable back-to-school essentials for this Fall

Posted at 3:46 PM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 15:46:29-04

Preparing the entire family for school can become costly. Consumer Expert and Award-Winning Journalist, Claudia Lombanajoined Inside South Florida to share affordable back-to-school supply resources.

“There are inflation concerns,” says Lombana. “Despite those concerns, we're expecting consumers to actually prioritize back-to-school spending. It's an average of $864 per student.”

Finding an active coupon code online can be time-consuming and futile, but Slickdeals can help you avoid the hassle and find usable discounts.

“Families should really think about making a list of the items that they need to prioritize to purchase, and then they can head to Slickdeals.net,” says Lombana. “Slickdeals actually has a network of 12 million shoppers that vet and vote on the best deals on the best products, and then those items get posted to its website.” For more information, visit Slickdeals.net

Walmart has doorbusters that will excite you and your wallet.

“Walmart has more than 100 supplies available for under $1. Walmart is really ready to help customers prepare for this year's exciting back-to-school season,” says Lombana. "They've got their everyday low prices on all the essentials, and they really make it easy and convenient for shoppers.” For more information, visit Walmart.com

Eyewear can be an unavoidable expense, but Zenni has great deals for you and the entire family.

“Zenni is the world's largest online eyewear retailer,” says Lombana. “It offers high-quality prescription glasses and sunglasses at game-changing prices, which start at just $6.95.” Find these products at ZenniOptical.com

This semester help save the planet with a sustainable backpack from the maker of Solo.

“Solo is a company that is creating a new collection from recycled plastic bottles,” says Lombana. “Their recycled collection brings a sleek design to these bags that are made from recycled materials.” Find these products at Solo-NY.com and receive 20% off with promo code BTS20

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Slickdeals, Walmart, Zenni and Solo.

