Affordable Internet Solutions: Comcast's New 'Now' Product Line

In today's world, access to quality internet is essential for everything from education and job searches to healthcare and shopping. Tech life expert Stephanie Humphrey, who has partnered with Comcast, joined Inside South Florida to discuss new affordable internet and mobile options. Stephanie, also a contributor to ABC News and author of "Don't Let Your Digital Footprint Kick You in the Butt," shared insights on Comcast's latest offerings.

Stephanie highlighted the increasing importance of internet access in modern life. "Everything is connected and online these days," she explained. However, recent changes may make this vital resource harder to afford for many. Over 23 million Americans could be affected if the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is not renewed. This program has provided a $30 monthly credit for home internet over the past couple of years, but its future is uncertain. Without it, many individuals, such as single mothers, senior citizens, and students, might struggle to stay connected.

Comcast has introduced a new line of services called 'Now,' designed to fit various budgets while providing ultimate flexibility and reliability through the Xfinity network. "Now Internet’ could be the best option to get your family online," Stephanie suggested. The plan offers a simple and affordable solution with prices as low as $30 per month, no contracts, no introductory pricing that expires, and total flexibility.

The 'Now' plan is straightforward: what you see is what you pay for. It offers high-quality internet service backed by the reliable Xfinity network, ensuring a stable connection regardless of weather conditions or other common issues. "You and your family are safe to browse with 24/7 support," Stephanie noted, emphasizing the plan's simplicity and affordability.

Stephanie shared some encouraging trends in the tech industry, highlighting the move towards simpler, easier-to-understand tech deals. "We're always looking for the best price on our devices. But we should also be shopping around for the same deals on services,” she advised. The 'Now' product line also includes 'Now Mobile,' which offers contract-free, credit-check-free plans with unlimited data for $25 per month per line. These plans come without additional taxes or hidden fees and are supported by a reliable 5G network nationwide.

Comcast has also introduced 'Now TV Streaming,' launched last year, which allows customers to choose only the services they want without paying for extras. The success of these programs has led to the development of the new 'Now' product lines, ensuring homes remain fully connected.

For more information about Comcast's 'Now' product line and other offerings, visit xfinity.com/now.