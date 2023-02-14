Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Agape Treatment Center introduces Executive program

Posted at 6:30 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 18:30:18-05

The nature of C-level executives’ job roles and responsibilities can negatively impact their mental health. WSFL-TV’s Trusted Advisor Agape Treatment Center’s CEO, George Mavrookas, joined Inside South Florida to share more about their new Executive program.

“The program caters to CEOs, independently wealthy people, or someone who's just looking to recharge in the comforts of a luxurious and convenient atmosphere,” says Mavrookas.

Company leaders’ increased responsibilities can weigh heavily upon their shoulders and intensify their levels of stress.

“When we built this program, I thought about what I would want as a CEO of a company if I went through something,” says Mavrookas.

For more information, visit AgapeTC.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Agape Treatment Center.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com