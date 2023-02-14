Agape Treatment Center introduces Executive program

The nature of C-level executives’ job roles and responsibilities can negatively impact their mental health. WSFL-TV’s Trusted Advisor Agape Treatment Center’s CEO, George Mavrookas, joined Inside South Florida to share more about their new Executive program.

“The program caters to CEOs, independently wealthy people, or someone who's just looking to recharge in the comforts of a luxurious and convenient atmosphere,” says Mavrookas.

Company leaders’ increased responsibilities can weigh heavily upon their shoulders and intensify their levels of stress.

“When we built this program, I thought about what I would want as a CEO of a company if I went through something,” says Mavrookas.

For more information, visit AgapeTC.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Agape Treatment Center.