Agape Treatment Center will be able to help more people with their new detox center

Posted at 1:06 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 13:06:21-05

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor Agape Treatment Center is expanding to help more people throughout South Florida. The new detox center will be open in January.

George Mavrookas, the CEO, says the substance abuse detox facility will be open on January 3 in Port St. Lucie. Patients can visit for detoxes from all substances, and also get therapy and additional help for addiction.

Agape offers a full continuum of care, meaning patients can detox and then get additional help for any type of trauma or issues that may have lead them to addiction. If someone is physically dependent on a substance, and can't stop using, George suggests getting help.

