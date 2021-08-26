Agape treatment is helping people get their lives back after addiction

With a comprehensive treatment plan that includes multiple levels of care, Agape Treatment Center in Fort Lauderdale provides individuals from all over the country the opportunity to achieve sobriety and take back their life. George Mavrookas, founder, and CEO explained the center's mission, and how they help others during crisis.

The mission is simple, help people overcome substance abuse and improve their mental health. Agape knows mental health is a large component of addiction and substance abuse, which has been exasperated during the pandemic.

"Agape was born as a company where we wanted to help treat people...as a safe place and a place of love where people could come to get treated and be accepted on their path, to get to the path where they belong," he says.

George says being able to learn how to forgive and heal yourself is something beautiful. You can read more about the services they offer on their website here