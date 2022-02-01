Watch
Agape treatment provides a human touch for patients

Posted at 2:20 PM, Feb 01, 2022
Thousands of Americans struggle with mental health issues and for some that leads to issues with addiction. Here to talk about the importance of treating both at the same time is CEO of Agape Treatment Center, George Mavrookas.

Every patient gets a unique treatment plan to make sure it's meeting their exact needs. Agape provides patients with an environment of love and acceptance to make sure they thrive during treatment. The staff has a special human touch to make sure there's a connection between them and the patients.

Agape offer authentic individual care and attention for everyone seeking help.

