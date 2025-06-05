Agua Plus Named Official Water of Major League Pickleball, Bringing Innovation to Hydration

As pickleball continues to explode in popularity across the U.S., it now has a hydration partner to match its momentum. Inside South Florida sat down with Chad Willis, Founder and CEO of Agua Plus and Plus Brand Industries Inc., to celebrate the brand’s new role as the official water of Major League Pickleball (MLP) and to explore how the company is revolutionizing hydration with its game-changing packaging.

While Agua Plus might look like your average bottled water at first glance, it’s anything but. “What we’ve done is actually patent a new technology. If you look at this white panel on the side of the label, it's made with a new type of chemical composition—biodegradable ink—that allows you to take your fingernail and literally scratch your name or any identifying mark right into the side of your beverage or any disposable container. And the best part? It won’t rub off,” said Willis.

The innovation makes Agua Plus a standout in high-traffic environments like sporting events, schools, gyms, and military bases—anywhere multiple people are using similar water bottles. The labeling won’t rub off, is waterproof, sunproof, and safe, and it helps reduce both waste and the risk of spreading germs.

With high-profile investors like Floyd Mayweather and partnerships with major recreation centers and retailers nationwide, Agua Plus is on a mission to evolve as a full-blown lifestyle and wellness brand. “It’s becoming an unstoppable force,” Willis said confidently.

The company is also aligning itself with national wellness initiatives like the Make America Healthy Again campaign spearheaded by RFK Jr. “With a product like this, hydration is simple. It’s not a sugary beverage or anything like that—our product is enhanced only with pink mineral sea salt..”