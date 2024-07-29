AI-Powered Yelp Assistant Takes the Guesswork Out of Hiring Professionals

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Yelp. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Tara Lewis joined Inside South Florida to discuss the latest advancements in AI technology with Yelp Assistant, a new feature designed to simplify the process of finding the right service professionals.

Yelp Assistant is a conversational AI tool that helps connect users with businesses by guiding them through the process of hiring the right professionals. Powered by large language models (LLMs), Yelp Assistant makes it easy to find specialists for various services, from home repairs to fashion and beauty trends. "Yelp assistant intelligently helps to alleviate the guesswork on the type of specialists you might need making hiring the right professional, straightforward and stress free," Lewis explained.

Yelp Assistant can connect users with any type of service professional. "All you have to do is open the Yelp app, go to projects, and click the button to connect with service professionals powered by AI," Lewis said. The AI engages users in a chat-like experience, asking questions about their specific needs. For instance, if you're remodeling a bathroom, it will inquire about your preferences for painting, light fixtures, or installing a plunge tub, and then connect you with the appropriate professionals.

Tara highlighted how Yelp Assistant keeps users informed about the latest trends. "We recently released our Home and Outdoor Trends report, [showing] an increase in searches for ambient lighting, bathroom remodels, and luxury self-care elements like sauna installations and plunge tubs," she said. Other popular searches include custom comforts such as curtains, doors, and closet organization systems.

Using Yelp Assistant is straightforward. "Simply open the Yelp app and engage with the chat-like feature," Tara explained. The AI will ask relevant questions about the service you need, such as finding a pet groomer or organizing a closet. It then connects you directly with businesses, allowing you to compare price points, availability, and make informed decisions based on trusted Yelp data.

Yelp Assistant aims to enhance everyday life by empowering consumers to make informed purchase decisions with ease. "It's important that consumers feel empowered and informed when making purchase decisions, and Yelp Assistant helps achieve that," Tara emphasized.

For more information about Yelp Assistant and how it can simplify your life, visit yelp.com or download the Yelp app.