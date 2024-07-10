Air Canada Enhances In-Flight Experience with Summer Promotions

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Air Canada. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Air Canada is elevating the in-flight experience for travelers this summer with new promotions and upgraded services. Inside South Florida recently featured Jackie Harkness, Managing Director of Products and Services at Air Canada, who shared how the airline is enhancing its economy class experience to ensure that vacations start the moment passengers board the plane.

Harkness explained that food indeed tastes different at higher altitudes due to the thinner air and lower moisture levels at around 8,000 feet. This affects taste and smell, making passengers crave bolder flavors. To meet these expectations, Air Canada has focused on providing richer and more robust flavors in their in-flight offerings.

As part of their summer initiative, Air Canada is offering free beer and wine and $5 spirits to economy class passengers traveling within Canada and the U.S. Additionally, the airline has introduced a complimentary snack service. Some suggested pairings include a buttery herb and garlic pretzel with an IPA, such as the Bubble Stash IPA from Oregon, or Canadian classics like Creemore Springs or Molson Canadian. For those with a sweet tooth, a chocolate buttery cookie paired with a French red wine is recommended.

These enhancements are designed to make the flying experience more enjoyable and set the vacation mood from the start. Harkness encouraged passengers to take advantage of these offerings by visiting Air Canada's website at aircanada.com.