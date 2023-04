Actor and Comedian, Marlon Wayans, spoke with Inside South Florida's Host, Jason Carter, about his latest movie, “Air: Courting a Legend.”

“I loved the quality of the character and what he meant to Michael, the family and to the deal,” says Wayans. “There are no such thing as small parts only small actors. Although it's small in time, this part is big and impactful.”

“Air: Courting a Legend” is in theaters on April 5th.