Airbnb had a booming year for hosts and guests

As summer winds down and the seasons begin to change, now is the time to look back at how Americans spent their summer traveling and what we’re all looking forward to this fall. Joining us now is the Airbnb communications lead for North America, Liz Debold Fusco.

Guests were ready to get back out there and travel after restrictions due to COVID were lifted. Families and individuals traveled to different locations for longer amounts of time than usual. Airbnb recently had its busiest night ever in the US.

These changes created a huge economic opportunity for hosts. They grossed over $1.3 billion during the travel boom. Due to this, Airbnb has made it easier than ever to become a host in order to match the demand for new travelers.

Visitors were looking for unique stays, such as treehouses, yurts, and tiny homes. Bookings for rural areas also increased as more and more people venture into the outdoors.

