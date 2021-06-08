AirBNB is helping to simplify your summer travel plans

This year is expected to be one of the biggest and busiest travel seasons in a century. Due to COVID, the way people vacation has changed, so how can you plan for that?

Liz Debold Fusco, communications lead for North America AirBNB, says the flexibility for travel due to remote working has had people traveling to much more diverse destinations and staying longer.

"The big thing this summer, without a doubt, is what we're calling 'The great escape to rural,'" she says. "Rural destinations are hot this summer."

Those rural destinations include Florida's panhandle, which has been trending on travel sites.

Another trend is staying in places longer. Fusco says people who do travel to cities are staying for about a month, or "Living on AirBNB," as she calls it. Visitors are exploring and getting more out of their vacations than they would have previously.

In order to keep up with high demand and all the changing trends, AirBNB has launched more than 100 upgrades across all aspects of service. It will be easier to find places to stay since you can search using flexible dates, rather than set ones. The company also increased its amount of agents, making sure there will always be someone to answer any questions you have.

To plan your vacation or become a host, you can head to airbnb.com