Airbnb.org: A Lifeline During Natural Disasters

Christoph Gorder, executive director of Airbnb.org, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the organization's critical role in providing emergency housing for disaster survivors. With 2024 being a record-breaking year for natural disasters, including hurricanes, wildfires, and tornadoes, the need for temporary housing has never been greater.

Airbnb.org provided 1.4 million nights of free emergency housing since its founding, with some of the most significant efforts seen during Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton in Florida and the Southeast. These storms displaced thousands, and Airbnb.org collaborated with local nonprofits and government agencies to identify vulnerable families—those with special needs, pets, or mobility challenges—who benefited from the comfort and amenities of Airbnb homes over traditional shelters.

Thanks to the generosity of hosts offering discounted or free stays, as well as donor support, Airbnb.org was able to provide homes to thousands in need.

The initiative began during Hurricane Sandy in 2012 when Brooklyn host Shell opened her Airbnb to a displaced family for free. This grassroots effort grew into Airbnb.org, an independent charity leveraging Airbnb's extensive network of homes for emergency housing. Christoph emphasized the scalability of this model: “There are millions of Airbnb homes around the country so it makes it really useful when there's disaster for us to be able to surge and give access to quick emergency housing in these times of need.”

Christoph outlined two ways to support Airbnb.org's mission:



Donate: Every dollar goes directly toward funding stays for families in need, as Airbnb covers all operating expenses for the nonprofit. Host: Whether you're an existing Airbnb host or have an extra room or vacation home, you can sign up to provide free or discounted stays to disaster survivors.

Christoph reflected on the generosity of Airbnb hosts and the power of communities coming together during crises. With 2025 expected to bring more challenges, Airbnb.org continues to provide a critical resource for those displaced by disasters.

For more information on how you can make a difference, visitAirbnb.org.