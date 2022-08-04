Airbnb pays to create amazing experiences for its guests

Flexible work arrangements have provided the freedom to travel more frequently. Tiny Home Host, Ellis Nanney, joined Inside South Florida to share how Airbnb provides host and their guests with extraordinary opportunities and experiences, respectively.

“We can go anywhere and, we can work from anywhere. A lot more people are spending time on the road, which I think is leading them to search for off the beaten path places and places that they would never have thought of going before,” says Nanney. “When you go to a new market and you're looking for a place to stay, you can go to Airbnb and search for something special and memorable.”

Guests are not the only party that can benefit from signing up with Airbnb. Hosts can also profit from partnering with the brand.

"It's a great way to turn a small idea into a large amount of revenue. You can be creative and use whatever resources you have whether it's a bedroom, an RV or a backyard,” says Nanney. "I've always had a desire to have some source of passive income, which would free me up and allow me to spend my time focused on other passion projects and travel more.”

Nanney shares how his experience with Airbnb has been fulfilling and worth it.

“I found the perfect property on Zillow to build my tiny house in Idaho. It took from 2015 to 2019 to really put it all together,” says Nanney. “In 2019, I officially listed it on Airbnb. Then I set out on a 10-month trip just like I had planned.”

For more information, visit Airbnb.com/host

