Airbnb your home ahead of the holidays

Posted at 1:29 PM, Dec 02, 2022
Many families travel to visit family during the holiday season. Superhost and Host Ambassador, Katie Kay Mead, joined Inside Florida South to share how entrepreneurs can make extra money during the peak of travel season.

“Back in 2014, my husband and I bought a house in Palm Springs, California. At that time, we thought that we would just be earning some extra income and meeting new people,” says Mead. “Nine years later, we've hosted over 5000 guests. It has been so beneficial financially, and it has allowed me to stay home with my kids.”

Becoming an Airbnb Superhost helps families and builds the community.

“It also is such a great contribution to our community. When talking to small business owners, coffee shops, restaurants and retail shops, everyone really does feel the benefits of having people come to our town,” says Mead. “The new Airbnb setup program matches you with a Superhost, and we can walk you through the entire process. That's the quickest and easiest way to get started.”

For more information, visit Airbnb.com/Host

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Airbnb.

