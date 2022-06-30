Airbnb’s new OMG! section will make your next stay unique

Many vacationers plan their summer vacation based on a destination. That is why Airbnb Host, Kristie Wolfe, joined Inside South Florida to share why travelers are seeking unique accommodations instead.

“When you book a unique stay, the home itself becomes the destination versus the location,” says Wolfe. “Airbnb saw that guests were selecting the house that they wanted to stay in first. They created a bunch of categories to help with that, including the OMG! category”

Airbnb’s OMG! listings provide its guests with rare places to stay. Wolfe has also curated her own experimental lodging spaces.

“My first Airbnb was a tree house in Hawaii,” says Wolfe. “The Idaho Potato Commission gifted me the old giant russet potato, and I spent about $32,000 making it into a livable space called the Big Idaho Potato Hotel.”

Airbnb has created a fund inciting individuals to build the next eye-catching properties, called the OMG! Fund.

“Airbnb has launched the OMG! fund,” says Wolfe. “They're calling on creatives from all around the world to come up with their craziest listing ideas, and we're going to help make that a reality. We're going to give 100 people $100,000 to create their wacky listing.”

For more information, visit Airbnb.com/d/omgfund

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Airbnb.