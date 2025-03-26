Alamar Cosmetics Founder Gabriela Trujillo Builds a Bold, Latina-Owned Beauty Empire from Garage to Global

When it comes to makeup in South Florida, one size does not fit all—and no one understands that better than Gabriela Trujillo, founder of Alamar Cosmetics. Known for her vibrant color stories and inclusive approach, Trujillo has turned a garage-born dream into a thriving business that ships globally and celebrates unapologetic Latina pride in every product.

"We’re Latina in every essence of the brand," Gabby says. “From our shade names, our color story, our campaigns–we don't shy away from fully embracing that we are Latina-owned and catered brand. We have makeup for everybody, and we even want people who don't speak Spanish to feel the culture and be interested in it.”

Gabby welcomed Inside South Florida into her warehouse, the current hub of Alamar operations, showing how each online order is carefully packaged by hand before heading out the door.

Founded in 2018, Alamar is quickly approaching its seventh year in business—an impressive feat in an industry where most small businesses don’t make it past three. “It means the world to me,” Gabby said. “This company gives me opportunities for my family and freedom to spend time with my daughter. It’s a dream come true.”

That passion and hustle led to major collaborations—including one with Disney for Encanto. “That was an incredible opportunity,” she said with a smile. “Hopefully what’s next is Encanto 2—call me, Disney!”

From her multi-use liquid blushes to flexible liners and rich palettes for every skin tone, Gabby designs her products to be both functional and empowering.

As for what’s next? Gabby is staying open, staying grounded, and staying true to her roots. “I’m just happy to still be here as a small business, to be thriving, to have my own place. Keeping the dream alive is my priority.”

Learn more atalamarcosmetics.com.