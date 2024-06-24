Aleksander “Sasha” Barkov: A Hero On and Off the Ice

Florida Panthers' star player and captain, Aleksander “Sasha” Barkov, is a formidable presence both on and off the ice. Known for his skill and leadership, Barkov's impact extends far beyond his performance in hockey games.

"He's our leader. He's our captain, and he plays the game the right way," said a teammate Sam Bennett, highlighting Barkov's significance to the team and his exemplary conduct. Barkov's dedication to the sport and his team has earned him respect and admiration within the Panthers organization and the broader hockey community.

Barkov's influence reaches deep into the community, particularly through his partnership with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundation in Hollywood, Florida. Demonstrating his commitment, he donates $1,600 for each goal he scores and $800 for each assist during the regular season and playoffs—a nod to his jersey number, 16.

Since 2019, Barkov has generously donated over $300,000 to support children, families, and programs at the pediatric facility. His contributions are not just financial; he also donates a suite at each Panthers home game for use by those connected to the hospital, providing a memorable experience for many.

Barkov's involvement goes beyond writing checks. He makes regular visits to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital to present donations and spend time with the patients. His genuine care and presence bring joy and comfort to the children and their families.

With the Panthers' recent extended play and Barkov's exceptional performance, his positive influence on the community continues to grow. His efforts have not gone unnoticed, earning him heartfelt appreciation from those he supports.

Through his philanthropic efforts and personal interactions, Barkov continues to make a significant difference, proving that true champions excel both in their profession and in their contributions to society.

For more information, visit nhl.com/panthers.