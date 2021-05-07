Alex Rodriguez inducted into Boys and Girls Club Alumni Hall of Fame

The Boys and Girls Clubs of America inducted 7 new club alumni into their hall of fame, during the BGC America of Virtual Youth Advocacy conference. The ceremony honored seven boys and girls club alumni who have made major contributions in their fields including sports, government, and music.

This year’s inductees include Grammy award-winning recording artist, Ciara, WWE superstar Titus O’ Neal and MLB all-star Alex Rodriguez who represented BGC Miami.

The MLB all-star was a club member until 1993. During his time at the club, he learned how to play baseball thanks to his then baseball coach Eddie Rodriguez

"I entered here as a 9-year-old-boy and I've never left," he says.

For him, it’s an honor to be inducted into the Boys and Girls Clubs of America's alumni hall of fame. The entrepreneur will continue to do good work with the club.

"It's the honor of a lifetime," he said. "Growing up here at the Boys and Girls Club I first walked through the blue door when I was 9 years old, and in many ways, it saved my life."

In his acceptance speech, Arod spoke to the BGC of America youth and had inspiring words for them to live by

"This is a place that you can trust, this is a place that will teach you the foundation, the lessons of hard work and resilience, and will give you hope and give you an avenue to your dreams, like it did for my dreams," says Arod.

Arod is now a part of the boys and girls clubs of America's 16 million living club alumni