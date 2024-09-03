Alexander Spellane on Investing in Gold: Key Insights from Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Fisher Capital. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Alexander Spellane, named one of America's youngest gold experts by Success Magazine and CEO of Fisher Capital, recently joined Inside South Florida to discuss the importance of investing in gold and precious metals. Here’s a breakdown of his key insights on why gold is a valuable addition to any investment portfolio and how Fisher Capital makes it easier for Americans to invest in these assets.

Alexander highlighted several reasons why gold and precious metals are a smart investment choice, particularly given the current economic climate:



Economic Uncertainty: With corporate, federal, and consumer debt levels at all-time highs, along with concerns about an economic downturn ahead of upcoming elections, gold offers a stable alternative. Many international central banks are increasing their gold reserves, which is a significant indicator of gold's value in turbulent times. Diversification and Control: Investing in precious metals like gold allows investors to diversify their portfolios, reducing their exposure to the risks associated with stocks and bonds. Gold provides a tangible asset that investors own outright, which isn’t tied to the performance of the broader economy or financial markets.

Fisher Capital specializes in helping clients diversify their retirement portfolios by including physical gold and silver:

Portfolio Diversification: Fisher Capital educates clients on how to diversify their investments beyond traditional assets like stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. By adding physical gold and silver, investors can reduce risk and protect their wealth from economic downturns.

Simplifying the Investment Process: Many people are unfamiliar with the process of purchasing gold. Fisher Capital simplifies this by explaining the various options available, such as gold bars, coins, and rare collectibles, and assessing what best suits the client's needs and goals.

Secure Delivery and Storage: The company offers the option to deliver physical gold directly to clients' homes or to a qualified depository where it is fully insured. This ensures that investors have secure access to their assets.

In addition to his work with Fisher Capital, Alexander Spellane has launched a new podcast aimed at discussing conservative topics in finance and investing, as well as elements of faith. This platform allows him to share his expertise and insights with a broader audience.

Alexander firmly believes that every American should consider owning gold. He argues that the detachment of gold from the standard financial system—where it isn’t leveraged or tied to national debt—makes it a safer and more secure investment, especially during economic recessions.

