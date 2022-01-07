Watch
Alexander Wraith talks about playing Naomi's mentor in new show

Posted at 3:28 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 15:28:35-05

2022 is kicking off with the premiere of the CW's newest DC drama, Naomi. But, every hero needs a mentor and that's where Alexander Wraith comes in.

Dee is a winged alien from the planet of Thangar hoping to help Naomi navigate the new world she's living in. Alexander is no stranger to superpowers since he's been part of Star Wars and the Marvel Universe, but he says he's still in awe of this role and the show. Dee is a mysterious character who's far from the cool and calm mentors viewers might be expecting.

"Thanagarians all they do is go to war, they're barbarians, they pillage and go to plants and basically just take, and he fled from that," he says.

Dee leaves his planet to get away from the violence and ends up in Naomi's small town. There's a huge learning curve and viewers will get to see him assimilate to having another powerhouse he wants to help rather than hurt.

Naomi is premiering Tuesday, January 11, at 9 pm right here on The CW.

