All about abs with Heather Frey

Posted at 7:03 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 19:03:27-04

Many people have a fitness goal of getting six-pack abs, but no matter how many hours you spend in the gym you may not see the results you want. Fitness expert Heather Frey, of SmashFit Fitness, explained how abs are made in the kitchen.

Your lower and upper abs are all one big muscle. Heather says doing exercises with just your body is enough to get great abs, as long as you're doing them in the right form. In the clip above, she demonstrates some great moves to get you in the best shape available.

Make sure you're eating clean so you can see your results. Heather says go to the gym to work your abs, and head to the kitchen to make sure they're visible.

Stay tuned for more segments with Heather!

