Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

All the events coming to Miami you can't miss

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 9:59 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 09:59:20-04

He's basically the king of Miami's social scene, Ray Duenas, events and marketing manager for The Miami Herald, is here with all the amazing events coming to Miami.

First up, a staple is back. The Eating House Miami in Coral Gables is coming back with a sophisticated twist. However, you can still get your old favorites like chicken and waffles and the Captain Crunch Condensed Milk Pancakes.

Live music is back with a bang. Get your tickets to the Fugees at FTX Arena, celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Score. Head to Bayfront Park for TLC and Bone Bone Thugs-n-Harmony for some more of that nostalgia. Looking forward to 2022, Dua Lipa will be visiting Miami and Bad Bunny will be making not one but three stops here, where he's sure to bring out some special guests.

There are also tons of amazing art collections to visit throughout town. The University of Miami Lowe art museum was the first in Coral Gables and still stands to this day. There's also the Perez Art Museum, the Miami Children's Museum, and much more.

Plan your next couple of weekends out with the help of Ray and the rest of his team at The Miami Herald.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors