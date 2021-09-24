All the events coming to Miami you can't miss

He's basically the king of Miami's social scene, Ray Duenas, events and marketing manager for The Miami Herald, is here with all the amazing events coming to Miami.

First up, a staple is back. The Eating House Miami in Coral Gables is coming back with a sophisticated twist. However, you can still get your old favorites like chicken and waffles and the Captain Crunch Condensed Milk Pancakes.

Live music is back with a bang. Get your tickets to the Fugees at FTX Arena, celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Score. Head to Bayfront Park for TLC and Bone Bone Thugs-n-Harmony for some more of that nostalgia. Looking forward to 2022, Dua Lipa will be visiting Miami and Bad Bunny will be making not one but three stops here, where he's sure to bring out some special guests.

There are also tons of amazing art collections to visit throughout town. The University of Miami Lowe art museum was the first in Coral Gables and still stands to this day. There's also the Perez Art Museum, the Miami Children's Museum, and much more.

Plan your next couple of weekends out with the help of Ray and the rest of his team at The Miami Herald.