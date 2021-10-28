All the Halloween fun coming to Broward County this weekend

Are you still stuck without plans for Halloween? Rod Hagwood of the Sun Sentinel has you covered with all the spooky fun happening all over Broward county.

For a day of family fun, head to the Not So Spooky Halloween at Gulfstream Village. On Saturday, October 30, from 6:30 to 8 there will be activity booths, themed candy stations, a costume contest, and more. It's also completely free!

The W Fort Lauderdale is having a Haunted Hotel Halloween Bash. Rod says he's been to all their parties and has never had a bad time. Starting at 9 on Saturday guests can enjoy dancing and drinks. There are also V.I.P. and V.V.I.P. sections that start at a scary $750. If you just want to enjoy the night, you can register at Facebook.com/WFortLauderdale.

Take a spooky stroll on the Tormented Trails at Tree Tops Park in Davie. Guests can choose from the Hike of Horror or the Psycho-Path based on how spooked they want to be. Starting at $30 for tickets, you can go Saturday or Sunday.

If you want a little more distance between you and the frights, pack up the car and head to Horrorland Drive-Thru in Aventura. You'll be on the edge of your seat as you drive through different haunted houses while the actors get up close and personal with your vehicle. There's even a special radio station so you can hear all the spooky sounds going on around you.

Right in the same area is The Vampire Circus. It's spooky and breathtaking, with terrific acrobats and performers. There are two showings a day and tickets are available online.

No matter where you go, we hope you enjoy Halloween weekend!

