Alleviate stress from vacation preparation with these must-haves

Finalizing the intricacies of vacation travel can become stressful. Lifestyle Contributor, Nicole Young, joined Inside South Florida to share travel hacks that will help you make the most of your respite.

Making travel arrangements can be fun but last-minute preparation can be quite exhausting.

“The easiest way to minimize some of the stress of shopping for the essentials and figuring out where to put them is to visit TJ Maxx and Marshalls. You will find brand name designer merchandise at great prices,” says Young. “They have all the must-haves that you need for travel. You're always sort of running around to different places, but you can find them at TJ Maxx and Marshalls.” Find similar products at TJ maxx.com or Marshalls.com

If you’re still in search for the perfect bathing suit for this season but too busy to go shopping, check out the Salty Mermaid.

“It offers a beautiful arrangement and a variety of swimsuits. They let you do a try before you buy process. You can order five different bottoms for five dollars. They'll show up at your door,” says Young. “You can try them on and the swimsuits that fit you can keep and the others you can send back.” Find these products at SaltyMermaids.com

Whether you’re traveling this summer by plane, train or automobile, sitting for long periods of time is unavoidable.

“Skineez Skincarewear is the solution. If you will be sitting for a while your circulation can take a hit, especially if you're a diabetic,” says Young. “This line offers gradient compression. In addition, there's vitamin E, shea butter, apricot and retinol infused into these garments.” Find all these products at MySkineez.com

For more information, follow @NicoleYoungStyle

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Nicole Young.

