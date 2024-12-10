Allison Kaye: The Makeup Artist Behind NFL Wives and Girlfriends

Allison Kaye, a South Florida-based makeup artist, has earned the unofficial title of "The Makeup Artist for NFL Wives and Girlfriends." But how did she land this glamorous gig? According to Allison, the media made it happen.

"The New York Post wrote an article about me with the headline, ‘Allison Kaye, the Makeup Artist for NFL Wives,’" she shared on Inside South Florida. "I said, ‘Okay, I guess this is what I’m doing now!’" And she’s been rolling with it ever since.

Allison didn’t stumble into the NFL world unprepared. A Cleveland native and lifelong Browns fan, she was already a football enthusiast. That foundation helped her relate to her high-profile clients, who often have unique needs and challenges.

For game days, Allison’s schedule is packed. She typically works with five to six clients from the same team, flying out to their cities for in-person glam sessions. But her work doesn’t stop there. “Half of my job is social media,” she explained. “I wake up, plan my content for the day, and then get the girls ready.”

Allison is passionate about reshaping the public’s perception of NFL wives and girlfriends, often referred to as “WAGs.” She emphasizes that their lives are far from just glitz and glamour. "People don’t realize these games are like work events for them," she said. "If my husband had eight or nine big work events a year, I’d also want to look my best."

Allison also highlights that many of these women have careers of their own. "They’re not just wives or girlfriends—they’re so much more than that," she said.

Who’s her dream WAG to glam? "Simone Biles, for sure," she said, referring to the Olympic gymnast and wife of Chicago Bears player Jonathan Owens. "She’s America’s favorite WAG, and it would be such an honor."

For a behind-the-scenes look at Allison’s work and game-day glams, follow her on social media, @AllisonKayeGlam. Keep an eye on this SoFlo star as she continues to make waves in the NFL world and beyond.