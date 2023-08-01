Watch Now
Alternatives to potentially hazardous artificial sweeteners

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 01, 2023
Nurse Practitioner, Dr. James Q. Simmons, joined Inside South Florida to share healthier sweetener options for you.

“There's a pretty good body of research out there that stevia probably doesn't have many effects. It doesn't spike insulin, and we don't have any link to cancer as of now,” says Simmons. “Just know that all your different artificial sweeteners aren't necessarily the same. This is one of those instances where you got to do a little bit of homework and read the back of the package and decide what is your risk tolerance.”

