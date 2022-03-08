Alton Brown helps us make sure our pets stay healthy

We love talking about our furry friends, but do we know our pets' ideal weight? How can we help our fur babies live their absolute best life? 90% of us do not know our pets are overweight. Alton Brown, world-renowned chef, and Veterinarian Dr. Mike Robbins from Hills Pet Nutrition helped start the End Pet Obesity campaign. Alton did not know his dog was overweight until he heard her snoring at night. He started doing research on endpetobesity.com, where he used the body assessment tool to conclude his dog was overweight.

Dr. Robbins says that pet obesity leads to long-term health conditions such as arthritis; taking the weight off can improve their quality of life. He says that leaner pets live around two years longer than obese ones. Keep your animals healthy by becoming aware of the tools and resources available to them.

To find out if your pet needs a diet change, visit endpetobesity.com