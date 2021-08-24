Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Amara La Negra is back for Love and Hip Hop: Miami

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 12:36 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 12:36:23-04

If you don’t know the name, Amara La Negra, in Miami, where have been? The powerhouse, Love & Hip Hop: Miami, breakout star sings, dances, writes, and hosts the podcast, Exactly Amara.

You can't come to Miami without a little bit of drama. Amara says there will be plenty of that this season but points out how the show has grown and viewers will get to know the cast on a more personal level. While there are new cast members, the veterans haven't gone anywhere, Trina, Trick Daddy, and Sukihana all returned for this season.

Amara has been working on her music career and started to dabble in real estate. She has over 40 apartments and 12 penthouses for you to visit in the Dominican Republic.

"I'm the type of person that always wants to know how far I can go in life, I never say no to anything, I want to try every single thing that I can do," she says.

From music to her second children's book, you can catch Amara anywhere you look. Follow her on Instagram at @AmaraLaNegraaln to keep up with everything she's doing!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors