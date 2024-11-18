Amazon Fresh Brings Savings and Simplicity to Your Thanksgiving Table

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Amazon. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Preparing a Thanksgiving feast can feel overwhelming, but Meredith Bunche, Director of Amazon Fresh, joined Inside South Florida to share how the platform is making the holiday season easier, more affordable, and convenient for everyone.

Start Early and Stay Organized

Meredith recommends starting Thanksgiving prep early:



Decide what dishes you want to serve or bring.

Gather recipes and make an ingredient list.

Check your pantry and fridge for items you already have to save money and time.

When it’s time to shop, Amazon Fresh offers an easy way to get everything delivered directly to your door. Customers can choose from Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, local grocery partners, and more, with same-day delivery options available.

Affordable Feasts for Every Family

Amazon Fresh is helping families stretch their budgets without sacrificing quality. Customers can prepare a complete Thanksgiving meal for six people for under $30—just $5 per person.

Key deals include:



Frozen Butterball Turkey : Just 49 cents per pound.

: Just 49 cents per pound. Private Label Sides and Essentials : Affordable options through brands like 365, Amazon Fresh, and Amazon Kitchen.

: Affordable options through brands like 365, Amazon Fresh, and Amazon Kitchen. Prime Member Discounts: An extra 10% off private label products.

Baking essentials and holiday staples are also available for under $5, ensuring customers can create a delicious meal without breaking the bank.

Where to Shop

Take advantage of Amazon’s convenience and affordability this season to make your holiday stress-free. Visitamazon.com/fresh to explore deals, find recipes, and get groceries delivered to your doorstep.