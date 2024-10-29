Amazon Prime Announces New Gas Savings for Members

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Amazon. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Amazon Technical Advisor Austin Masterson joined Inside South Florida to unveil Amazon Prime's latest benefit for its members: discounts on gasoline. Prime members can now save 10 cents per gallon at around 7,000 BP, Amoco, and Amoco-ampm stations across the U.S., including more than 300 locations in Florida. Austin shared that this addition to Prime is expected to save members an average of $70 per year in fuel costs—almost half the cost of a Prime membership.

In addition to the new fuel savings, Prime members continue to enjoy exclusive deals, fast delivery on over 300 million items, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music, and discounts on groceries and health care. To learn more about Prime’s gas savings, visitamazon.com/fuelsavings. For new members, sign-ups are available atamazon.com/prime.