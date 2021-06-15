Amazon Prime Day with Brads Deals

Amazon Prime Day is on its way and to fill us in on what to expect, online shopping expert, Casey Runyan, from Brads Deals, stopped by the show to inform us all on what to look out for.

"Our shopping experts predict that many Amazon devices like Ring Doorbells, Eco Speakers, and Fire Tablets will be heavily discounted on Prime Day," stated Runyan.

Casey hinted that we all keep an eye on Apple devices such as, Apple watches and Airpods for possible deals. Over the years, Amazon has been pretty reliable about offering a gift bonus for Prime Day so keep an eye out for that annual incentive! So if you're a regular Amazon shopper, Casey recommends taking advantage of any gift card bonus.

Check out bradsdeals.com blog posts for more on the freshest info on Amazon Prime Day.

