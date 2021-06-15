Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Amazon Prime Day with Brads Deals

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 6:03 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 18:03:51-04

Amazon Prime Day is on its way and to fill us in on what to expect, online shopping expert, Casey Runyan, from Brads Deals, stopped by the show to inform us all on what to look out for.

"Our shopping experts predict that many Amazon devices like Ring Doorbells, Eco Speakers, and Fire Tablets will be heavily discounted on Prime Day," stated Runyan.

Casey hinted that we all keep an eye on Apple devices such as, Apple watches and Airpods for possible deals. Over the years, Amazon has been pretty reliable about offering a gift bonus for Prime Day so keep an eye out for that annual incentive! So if you're a regular Amazon shopper, Casey recommends taking advantage of any gift card bonus.

Check out bradsdeals.com blog posts for more on the freshest info on Amazon Prime Day.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors