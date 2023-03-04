Watch Now
Amber Riley Celebrates National Women’s History Month

Posted at 9:35 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 21:35:03-05

Throughout the generations, women have waded through their trials and tribulations with the support of strong voices. One of the current voices of this generation, Amber Riley, joined Inside South Florida to celebrate National Women’s History Month.

“My biggest influence has actually been my mother,” says Riley. “My mother was my first vocal coach, my first performance coach. She was the first person to put me on stage. She's also a singer, a phenomenal singer, and she sang background for so many artists around the world.”

“I am really letting myself be inspired by my peers,” says Riley. Seeing movies like “Woman King” and saying ‘I want to do that one day,’ looking at Viola Davis, and all the other amazing actors too.”

For more information, follow Riley on Instagram @MsAmberPRiley

