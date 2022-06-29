Taking care of your health is just as much mental as it is physical. That is why CEO and Medical Director of Ambrosia Treatment Center, Dr. Danesh Alam, joined Inside South Florida to discuss some of their primary treatment methods.

“The pandemic has had a serious impact on mental health, with the two biggest problems our society's dealing with being drug overdose and suicide,” says Alam. “This is just looking at the mortality statistics. But if you think about all the other conditions that we are challenged by, I think that Ambrosia and the Neuroscience Institute are focused on healing and long-term recovery.”

Some of the approaches they use in their practice are biofeedback and brain stimulation.

“In terms of therapies, interventional psychiatry is a new field which uses brain stimulation techniques through various devices,” says Alam. “Neurofeedback is just one type of non-invasive treatment, but there are others. There are a number of interventions that are available through us that we facilitate. Our focus is really on a quick response and long-term recovery.”

Alam says one of the biggest challenges people face when looking for help is availability, but Ambrosia has space to help almost any patient. “It's very difficult to find a program that you can get in quickly, let alone a quality program that is accountable to long-term recovery,” says Alam.

For more information about Ambrosia Treatment Center, you can visit their website at AmbrosiaTC.com

