Ambrosia Treatment Center uses holistic approach to treat mental health diagnoses

The stigma surrounding mental illness can prevent sufferers from seeking treatment. Ambrosia Treatment Center’s Business Development Manager, Alexandria Dennison, joined Inside South Florida to share how mental health treatment can help you turn things around.

“Ambrosia offers a wide variety of different services. One of the things that we offer, that sets us apart, is gene site testing,” says Dennison. “We swab your cheek on both sides, and it tells us what medications your body metabolizes best. We get to the therapeutic baseline quicker, and we're able to really start addressing those core issues.”

Ambrosia Treatment Center also offer holistic approaches to mental health patients.

“We have a few different options. We offer acupuncture, massage, Tai-Ching and yoga. We also provide activity-based therapy,” says Dennison. “I've seen people come in who were completely hopeless and broken. After just a month of getting the care and support needed, they were able to turn themselves around and move forward in their life in a positive way.”

For more information, visit AmbrosiaTC.com or 561-556-9191

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Ambrosia Treatment Center.