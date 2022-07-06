In some cases, individuals with mental health issues are also substance abuse users. Ambrosia Treatment Center’s Clinical Director, Sean Duane, joined Inside South Florida to share how the facility helps people suffering with mental health and substance abuse related issues.

“We offer a full continuum of treatment for those who struggle with mental health disorders, such as mental illness, psychotic disorders, substance abuse disorders, and PTSD,” says Duane. “We offer most levels of care, including inpatient and outpatient treatment.”

Ambrosia Treatment Center’s model of care is what sets them apart from their competitors says Duane.

“We use a very strong Patient-Centered and Trauma-Informed Medical Model of treatment. We look at patients and their systems through a biopsychosocial approach,” says Duane. “We're a physician led program. We provide a safe and comfortable place for healing.”

The facility provides patients suffering with mental health and substance abuse a bifold plan of care.

“Dual diagnosis is when somebody has a mental health disorder and substance abuse disorder,” says Duane. “Very often substance abuse starts as a way of self-medicating for their current mental health concerns. You cannot treat one without treating the other to be effective.”

For more information, visit AmbrosiaTC.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Ambrosia Treatment Center.