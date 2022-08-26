Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Ambrosia Treatment Center’s residential care helps teens with long-term recovery

Teens are a portion of the population that suffer from mental health and substance abuse issues. Ambrosia Treatment Center’s Medical Director, Dr. Danesh Alam, joined Inside South Florida to share the benefits of providing long-term care to its patients.

“Substance abuse and mental health issues are top concerns right now for the young people in our society,” says Alam. “We provide 24-hour facility-based services with highly trained healthcare professionals. We also provide long-term recovery. It focuses on returning patients to a basic level of functionality that is expected of them.”

Ambrosia Treatment Center’s physician-led approach is a component that distinguishes them from its competitors.

“The involvement of physicians is critical,” says Alam. “All patient care is monitored by a physician.”

For more information, visit ambrosiatc.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Ambrosia Treatment Center.

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

