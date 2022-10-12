Ambrosia’s mental health treatment options offer solution-focused care

Speaking about mental health with others can be a sensitive matter. Ambrosia TreatmentCenter’s Clinical Director, Sloane Tredwell, joined Inside South Florida to share how the institutes cutting edge therapeutic approaches treat mental health.

“Our mental health facility offers a combination of clinical, medical and psychiatric services,” says Tredwell. “Our clinical services typically use evidence-based practices consisting of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, and solution focused Acceptance and Commitment Therapy.”

The facility offers a variety of mental health treatment options to suit the individual needs of its patients.

“We have holistic-based treatment through yoga and massage and acupuncture,” says Tredwell. “We also offer neuro biofeedback and brain mapping, which is a noninvasive brain rewiring.”

