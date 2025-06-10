AMERANT BANK FINANCIAL TIP FOR RISING STARS

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Amerant Bank. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Orly "OG" Garcia, SVP of Sports and Entertainment at Amerant Bank, discusses the financial challenges faced by young professionals in the entertainment and sports industries. He highlights the sudden influx of money that many encounter, which can lead to misguided spending without proper financial guidance. Garcia emphasizes the importance of engaging with financial advisors to educate themselves about managing their finances effectively, rather than relying solely on advice from friends and family. He notes that many young professionals are increasingly taking charge of their financial futures by asking the right questions and considering investments, particularly in real estate.

Garcia also addresses the unpredictability of careers in sports, using the NFL as an example, where players average only 3.5 years in the league. He stresses the need for early planning and financial education to help these individuals and their families prepare for life after their athletic careers. By providing tailored financial strategies and support, Amerant Bank aims to empower young professionals to navigate their financial journeys successfully. Interested individuals can learn more about the bank’s offerings by visiting amerantbank.com.