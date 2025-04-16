Amerant Bank Strengthens Community Ties Through Volunteerism and Giving

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Amerant Bank. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida caught up with Maria Olivera, Senior Vice President and Director of Community Relations at Amerant Bank, to discuss the bank’s ongoing efforts to support local nonprofits, promote financial literacy, and deepen its roots in the South Florida community.

Since the start of 2024, Amerant Bank team members have donated hundreds of volunteer hours to impactful organizations including Camillus House and United Way Miami. “In the past year, our Amerant team members have contributed hundreds of hours in volunteer work, specifically with Habitat for Humanity, where we helped complete several homes,” said Olivera.

The bank’s partnership with United Way Miami has become a cornerstone of its community engagement. In addition to a long-standing workplace giving campaign, Amerant also hosts the Amerant Bank 5K each year in Coral Gables, drawing more than 750 participants. “Children, family runners, health enthusiasts–it's a staple event in our community that we love to put on every year,” Olivera added.

Amerant Bank is also a strong advocate for financial literacy, particularly among young people. Through workshops and educational programs, the bank helps teach essential money management skills to better equip the next generation for financial success.

When it comes to charitable giving, Amerant made a significant impact during Give Miami Day 2024, contributing over $100,000 to organizations including the Zoo Miami Foundation, Dream in Green, The Everglades Foundation, and Les Jardins Community Center. “Give Miami Day helps make the vital work of nonprofits possible, with 100% of the donations received being unrestricted,” said Olivera.

For more information on Amerant Bank’s community programs and how to get involved, visitAmerantBank.com.