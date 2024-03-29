American Heritage Schools to Host Annual Canine Cause Event: A Fundraiser for Retired Police Dogs

American Heritage Schools is gearing up to host its much-anticipated annual Canine Cause event, set to take place on Saturday, April 20. High school sophomore Jackson Laurie, who organized the event, joined Inside South Florida to discuss how they aim to raise funds for retired police dogs in Broward County, offering them much-needed support and care in their senior years.

Jackson Laurie shed light on the inspiration behind Canine Cause, stating, "When I was younger, I wanted to create a fundraiser to help retired police dogs in Broward County because they don't really get enough help after they retire." Recognizing the financial strain on these canine officers post-retirement, Jackson saw an opportunity to make a difference by combining his passion for art with his love for dogs.

Canine Cause isn't just about raising funds; it's about raising awareness of the invaluable service these dogs provide to the community. Jackson shared, "We wonder what happens afterward. So I talked to my parents about it one day, and I thought it was a great way to help out." His dedication to the cause stems from a desire to ensure that these retired dogs receive the care and support they deserve after a lifetime of service.

The event itself promises to be an evening filled with art, food, and, of course, furry companions. Held at the American Heritage Plantation, attendees can expect to browse through a selection of artwork created by students, with all proceeds going towards supporting retired police dogs. Jackson highlighted, "Everything's set up really well… They got food, they got people walking around, they got different pieces of art everywhere."

One of the highlights of the evening is undoubtedly the presence of retired police dogs themselves. Jackson expressed his excitement, saying, "You got the bloodhounds, and they got the German Shepherd type dogs. And then outside they have a lot of the police vehicles, the Bearcat and the trucks and the jeeps and every kind of thing that Broward Sheriff's Office has to keep the county safe."

Reflecting on his involvement in Canine Cause, Jackson emphasized the personal connection he feels to the cause and the joy he experiences interacting with the dogs. "My favorite part is probably eating the food or seeing the dogs," he shared enthusiastically. "Especially after they show the video explaining everything and they bring the dogs, and it's a great segue into that."

As a high schooler leading such a significant event, Jackson sees it as a unique opportunity for growth and impact. "I'm really happy that I was able to get involved," he expressed proudly.

For those interested in supporting Canine Cause and contributing to the well-being of retired police dogs, donations can be made through the organization's website at RetiredK9Cause.org.