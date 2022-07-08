American Kennel Club says latest recognized breed is great for families

A dog can be mans’ best friend. Vice President of Communications and Public Relations of the American Kennel Club, Brandi Hunter Munden, and Dog Owner, Lisa Moller, joined Inside South Florida to share the latest breed to be accepted by the American Kennel Club.

“The Bracco Italiano is a gun dog native to Italy. These dogs love to be couch potatoes. They also are tireless in the field,” says Munden. “They are very active. They love to play, run, romp and hunt. They are a hunter, pointer and retriever all-in-one. They're great with families and children. They're highly intelligent.”

The Bracco Italiano is a breed with unique characteristics.

“They come from two different regions in Italy. Many times, you'll see heavier-boned brown and a lighter-boned orange. They have a very specific gait called the flying trot,” says Moller. “They can move very swiftly through the field and at an effortless pace. They have romans nose, very chiseled heads, and look hound-like.”

For families interested in adopting this breed, Munden has great tips for you.

“You want to work with a breeder that's breeding responsibly, knowledgeable about the breed, adhering to the breed’s standard, and will be there for the life of your dog,” says Munden. “You want to make sure that the dogs energy levels, needs and care fit into your lifestyle. If you do that, you'll have a happy and healthy life with your dog.”

For more information, visit akc.org

