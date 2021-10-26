American workers are purchasing new health benefits in response to COVID

Healthcare is one of the most important decisions anyone can make. After a challenging year, a new study shows that nearly half of American workers purchased at least one new health benefit in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining us today is one of the top wealth experts in the country and the host of the popular podcast Renegade Millionaire, Winnie Sun, “The Wealth Whisperer.”

With Open Enrollment starting soon, choosing the right healthcare plan is extremely important for your finances. Healthcare costs are becoming a greater portion of household budgets. In a recent study done by Aflac, almost half of the employees surveyed said they could spend max of $1,000 out of pocket for emergency medical expenses.

Another finding was Americans are getting proactive and planning ahead. Many of those surveyed said they wanted supplemental benefits, like the ones Aflac offers, that are designed to pay employees cash for what's not covered.

During Open Enrollment you get to review and renew benefits to make sure you have what you need when you need it. Planning ahead is key, but doctor and hospital bills can devastate a family.


